USAID-OFDA Geological Hazards Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

VDAP Responds to Volcanic Crises Worldwide

For more than 30 years, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has implemented the USAID/OFDA-funded Volcano Disaster Assistance Program (VDAP), one of the world’s few volcano crisis response programs. USAID/OFDA and USGS established VDAP following the 1985 eruption of Nevado del Ruiz Volcano in Colombia, which resulted in an estimated 23,000 deaths. Since 1986,

USAID/OFDA has provided more than $52.9 million to support VDAP, including nearly $4.7 million in FY 2018. VDAP scientific teams travel to volcanoes throughout the world at the request of host governments and, using volcano monitoring equipment, work with local and national counterparts to quickly assess hazards and generate eruption forecasts. More information about VDAP is available at: http://volcanoes.usgs.gov/vdap.

On June 3, Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano—located approximately 25 miles southwest of the country’s capital Guatemala City—began to erupt, emitting rocks, gases, and ash columns rising up to 33,000 feet above sea level. The incident represented the volcano’s largest eruption since 1974, according to the Government of Guatemala’s National Institute for Seismology, Volcanology,

Meteorology, and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH). In response to the eruption, VDAP supported INSIVUMEH to assess whether additional eruptions were likely to occur and determine which populations would be impacted by future eruptions. This information helped government agencies determine evacuation efforts, save lives, and anticipate increased humanitarian needs. VDAP also provided remote sensing and hazard mapping updates on Fuego to INSIVUMEH. In addition, VDAP staff liaised with Government of Guatemala agencies, including INSIVUMEH, to foster increased understanding of the risks posed by the volcano and encourage the establishment of a procedure for observing Fuego’s activity and issuing alerts when future hazardous activities occur.