26 Jan 2018

USAID-OFDA Geological Hazards Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 25 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (277.06 KB)

VDAP Crisis Teams Respond to Indonesia’s Agung Volcano

For more than 30 years, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has implemented the USAID/OFDA-funded Volcano Disaster Assistance Program (VDAP), the world’s only international volcano crisis response team. USAID/OFDA and USGS established VDAP following the 1985 eruption of Nevado del Ruiz Volcano in Colombia, which resulted in an estimated 23,000 deaths. Since 1986, USAID/OFDA has provided more than $42.8 million to support VDAP, including nearly $5.3 million in FY 2017. VDAP scientific teams travel to volcanoes throughout the world at the request of host governments and, using volcano- monitoring equipment, work with local and national counterparts to quickly assess hazards and generate eruption forecasts. Overall, an estimated 3.4 million people benefited from VDAP assistance during FY 2017. More information about VDAP is available at: http://volcanoes.usgs.gov/vdap.

In September 2017, volcano-related earthquakes prompted the Government of Indonesia (GoI) Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (CVGHM) to raise the alert level for Agung Volcano, located on the island of Bali, from Level 1 to Level 4—the highest on a four-level scale, indicating that a major eruption could be imminent. The GoI also increased the exclusion zone around the volcano’s crater to a minimum of six miles, while evacuating more than 144,000 people. Overall, an estimated 1.1 million people reside within 18 miles of Agung Volcano, which is also a popular tourist destination. The most recent eruption of Agung Volcano in 1963–1964 resulted in more than 1,100 deaths.

At the request of the GoI, VDAP activated a crisis response team in Indonesia to enhance volcano monitoring at Agung Volcano, providing seismic stations and other monitoring equipment. The crisis team, eventually supported by two additional VDAP teams, also assisted with CVGHM’s eruption forecasting and hazard analysis, with additional support provided by VDAP members in the United States.

