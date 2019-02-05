05 Feb 2019

USAID-OFDA Economic Recovery and Market Systems Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (292.97 KB)

Strengthening Livelihoods in Burma and Bangladesh

Intercommunal violence and ongoing conflict between armed groups and Government of Burma security forces in Burma’s Kachin, Rakhine, and northern Shan states continue to result in population displacement and generate humanitarian needs. An estimated 234,900 people remained displaced within the three states as of August 2018, while approximately 921,000 people have fled Burma for Bangladesh and are sheltering in the country’s Cox’s Bazar District. In addition to sustaining persistent conflict, Rakhine and Cox’s Bazar are prone to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, which often damage market-related infrastructure and limit income-generating opportunities.

With USAID/OFDA support, the International Organization for Migration is strengthening livelihoods opportunities for vulnerable communities in Rakhine through cash-for-work (CFW) programs that support the rehabilitation of market systems and infrastructure. The UN agency is also bolstering disaster risk reduction activities and enhancing social cohesion through small unconditional grants to displaced and host communities in Cox’s Bazar. Other USAID/OFDA partners are conducting trainings on market-based skills to support income-generating activities, providing cash grants to stimulate economic activity, and assessing labor markets to design interventions responsive to market dynamics. In FY 2018, USAID/OFDA provided more than $2 million to support ERMS activities in Burma and Bangladesh.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.