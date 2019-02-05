USAID-OFDA Economic Recovery and Market Systems Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

Strengthening Livelihoods in Burma and Bangladesh

Intercommunal violence and ongoing conflict between armed groups and Government of Burma security forces in Burma’s Kachin, Rakhine, and northern Shan states continue to result in population displacement and generate humanitarian needs. An estimated 234,900 people remained displaced within the three states as of August 2018, while approximately 921,000 people have fled Burma for Bangladesh and are sheltering in the country’s Cox’s Bazar District. In addition to sustaining persistent conflict, Rakhine and Cox’s Bazar are prone to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, which often damage market-related infrastructure and limit income-generating opportunities.

With USAID/OFDA support, the International Organization for Migration is strengthening livelihoods opportunities for vulnerable communities in Rakhine through cash-for-work (CFW) programs that support the rehabilitation of market systems and infrastructure. The UN agency is also bolstering disaster risk reduction activities and enhancing social cohesion through small unconditional grants to displaced and host communities in Cox’s Bazar. Other USAID/OFDA partners are conducting trainings on market-based skills to support income-generating activities, providing cash grants to stimulate economic activity, and assessing labor markets to design interventions responsive to market dynamics. In FY 2018, USAID/OFDA provided more than $2 million to support ERMS activities in Burma and Bangladesh.