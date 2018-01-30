USAID-OFDA Economic Recovery and Market Systems Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

Sector Overview

Natural disasters and conflicts adversely affect local economies by destroying homes and businesses, damaging assets, and disrupting transportation and markets. To help communities resume economic activity and rebuild livelihoods, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) supports economic recovery and market systems (ERMS) activities in disaster-affected communities, as well as ERMS interventions that help communities prepare for and build resilience to disasters. Reducing the economic impact of disasters is the third pillar of USAID/OFDA’s mandate.

ERMS interventions strengthen key market systems, help populations restore livelihoods, and increase purchasing power at the household, local, and regional levels. USAID/OFDA-supported ERMS programs complement individual and community recovery efforts following a disaster, helping households and communities regain economic independence.

Supporting Economic Recovery for Conflict-Affected Populations in Mali

Since 2012, conflict in northern Mali has resulted in population displacement, food insecurity, and ongoing violence. The UN reported that more than 55,000 people remained internally displaced and 141,000 Malians had fled to neighboring countries as of July 2017. Disrupted trade flows, humanitarian access constraints, and prolonged displacement have exacerbated humanitarian needs among crisis-affected families. Conflict has also damaged livelihoods and diminished resources for many households throughout the country, resulting in an urgent need for economic recovery and livelihoods restoration. In response, USAID/OFDA partners conducted a variety of livelihoods activities in FY 2017, including apprenticeships for youth, cash-for-work (CFW) projects to reinforce irrigation canals and rehabilitate pastures, seed voucher distribution to farmers, and trainings on livestock and agricultural techniques. Partners also provided business plan development and financial education for conflict-affected populations. Through more than $2.7 million in FY 2017 funding, USAID/OFDA supported five partners to conduct ERMS interventions in Mali.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2017, USAID/OFDA provided more than $64 million to support economic recovery activities in 27 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as regional and worldwide interventions.