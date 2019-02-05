USAID-OFDA Agriculture and Food Security Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

Strengthening Mongolia’s Livestock Sector

The livestock sector is a significant part of the Mongolian economy, particularly in rural areas where livestock serves as the primary source of food and income. As a landlocked country, however, Mongolia is vulnerable to transboundary animal diseases (TADs), highly contagious epidemic diseases that can spread rapidly irrespective of national borders. TADs often cause high rates of animal death and illness, which can lead to loss of livelihoods for livestock farmers and socio-economic consequences for local communities. In 2018, USAID/OFDA partnered with Mercy Corps to improve early detection and response to TADs through participatory disease surveillance efforts. By training rural veterinarians and border inspectors, USAID/OFDA-supported Mercy Corps activities strengthen local capacity to detect and conduct early surveillance of TADs, enabling rapid response measures and the reduction of livestock death, disease, and harm to livelihoods and food security.