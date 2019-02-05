05 Feb 2019

USAID-OFDA Agriculture and Food Security Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (297.8 KB)

Strengthening Mongolia’s Livestock Sector

The livestock sector is a significant part of the Mongolian economy, particularly in rural areas where livestock serves as the primary source of food and income. As a landlocked country, however, Mongolia is vulnerable to transboundary animal diseases (TADs), highly contagious epidemic diseases that can spread rapidly irrespective of national borders. TADs often cause high rates of animal death and illness, which can lead to loss of livelihoods for livestock farmers and socio-economic consequences for local communities. In 2018, USAID/OFDA partnered with Mercy Corps to improve early detection and response to TADs through participatory disease surveillance efforts. By training rural veterinarians and border inspectors, USAID/OFDA-supported Mercy Corps activities strengthen local capacity to detect and conduct early surveillance of TADs, enabling rapid response measures and the reduction of livestock death, disease, and harm to livelihoods and food security.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.