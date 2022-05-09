USAID Invests in Midwives and Nurses to Support Mothers

Nurses and midwives make up 50 percent of the global health workforce, and play a vital role in increasing equitable access to essential health services for mothers and their children. Despite the potential lifesaving impact, there is a massive shortage of skilled health workers due to insufficient investment in the health workforce.

USAID partners with countries to enhance both the quality and accessibility of care by optimizing investments in the health workforce. Our efforts help communities ensure they have sufficient coverage of skilled personnel, robust referral systems, and access to the essential commodities needed to deliver high quality preventive care close to home. By equipping the next generation of nurses and midwives with the skills for success, USAID helps health providers deliver care in a manner that complies with established clinical standards and promotes dignity and respect for all.

This International Day of the Midwife, Mother’s Day, and International Day of the Nurse, we are elevating the importance of supporting nurses and midwives, celebrating moms around the world, and showing support for those who have suffered the loss of miscarriage or stillbirth, are struggling to conceive, and those who are facing poor mental health or other hardships related to motherhood.