USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance: Development & Disaster Risk Reduction: Middle East, North Africa, & Europe - Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

The Middle East, North Africa, and Europe (MENAE) face a wide range of natural hazards—such as droughts, earthquakes, floods, wildfires, and extreme winter weather—in addition to protracted conflicts that significantly impact humanitarian conditions. Limited governmental disaster management capacity in some MENAE countries also compounds the risks associated with natural disasters, while environmental degradation and rapid urban growth in some countries have led to overcrowding and settlement in hazard-prone areas.

USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) provided approximately $7.2 million in FY 2020 to support disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities in the MENAE region.

Through a regional program, USAID/BHA supported the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to strengthen local health care capacity in disaster-prone areas in the South Caucasus, including in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

With $1.2 million in FY 2020 funding, USAID/BHA supported Action contre la Faim (ACF) to increase the number of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) humanitarian specialists through educational support, aiming to bolster local capacity in the Middle East.

In Libya, a DRR program worked to improve disease response readiness, particularly amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, through trainings on the proper distribution of hygiene commodities to populations in need.