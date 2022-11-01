USAID Announces Eight-Year Strategy to End Tuberculosis

Press Release For Immediate Release Thursday, October 27, 2022 Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) released its Global Tuberculosis (TB) Strategy, 2023-2030, which aims to achieve USAID’s shared vision of a TB-free world and the TB Sustainable Development Goal. As the world’s largest bilateral donor leading the fight to end TB, USAID has provided $4.2 billion dollars in assistance to combat TB since 2000, and with partners have saved more than 74 million lives to date.

Through this eight-year strategy, USAID will work with partners worldwide to reach every person with TB, cure those in need of treatment, and prevent new infections and the progression to active TB disease. This will be done while scaling-up innovations in detection, care, and treatment, and fostering local ownership to sustain TB programs that contribute to pandemic preparedness.

In USAID’s 24 TB priority countries, the strategy aims to reduce TB incidence by 35 percent and TB mortality by 52 percent by 2030 with:

90 percent of individuals with TB diagnosed and initiated on treatment;

90 percent of individuals with drug-resistant TB diagnosed and initiated on treatment;

90 percent of individuals with drug-sensitive and drug-resistant TB successfully treated;

30 million eligible individuals provided with TB preventive treatment.

TB remains one of the world’s leading infectious disease killers, resulting in close to 11 million TB cases and 1.6 million deaths annually. Further, COVID-19 had a disproportionately devastating impact on the global TB response, unraveling years of hard-fought progress. Learn more about USAID’s TB work here.