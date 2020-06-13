USAID announces up to an additional $200 million to accelerate reductions in maternal, newborn, and child deaths

On May 22, 2020, the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the third in a series of new global health awards to accelerate reductions in maternal, newborn, and child mortality and morbidity in high-burden countries. This award, valued at up to $200 million and subject to annual appropriations, is part of the MOMENTUM suite of projects, which aims to increase the capacity of host-government institutions and local non-governmental organizations to introduce, deliver, scale-up, and sustain the use of evidence-based, high-quality maternal, reproductive, newborn, and childhealth care and voluntary family planning.

The project will be implemented by IMA World Health, with Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE), GOAL USA FUND, JSI Research and Training Institute, and Pathfinder International.

This MOMENTUM award will focus on addressing the impacts of fragility - whether triggered by political instability, natural disasters, conflict, or violence - on the health and well-being of women, newborns, and children. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the resilience of fragile public and private health institutions to respond better to shocks and stressors is even more critical. This investment will enhance coordination between development and humanitarian actors and strengthen the resilience of individuals, families, and communities, and support their progress on the Journey to Self-Reliance.

MOMENTUM represents a strategic shift in USAID's approach to provide more tailored solutions in maternal, reproductive, newborn, and child healthcare that reflect the unique contexts of communities in fragile settings. Ensuring the continuity of essential, life-saving care and bolstering the health institutions required to provide it is also vital to USAID's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This award will advance USAID's efforts to build the capacity of local organizations and governments to respond to public health challenges, now and in the future, for the benefit of the women, children, and families in greatest need.

USAID expects to make additional MOMENTUM awards in 2020.