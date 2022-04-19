USAID Announces $18 Million Contribution to Education Cannot Wait

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will contribute an additional $18 million to Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the major global fund for education in emergencies. USAID announced the additional funding during ECW’s scoping visit to Moldova to support the response to the crisis in Ukraine.

As one of the original contributors to ECW, USAID is proud to continue to support the global education fund in ensuring that the most marginalized children and youth in countries experiencing emergencies and protracted crises have access to lifesaving and life-sustaining education services. The funding will also support its critical work in improving humanitarian and development coherence in education and enabling a more collaborative and rapid response to the educational needs of children and youth affected by crises –– such as the war in Ukraine.

USAID’s additional contribution of $18 million brings our total U.S. Government contributions to ECW, including funding from USAID and State Department’s Bureau for Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), to $95.3 million to date since 2017. The pledge complements USAID’s bilateral programs in basic and higher education, adding to our long history of creating better access to quality education, particularly for children in crisis and conflict contexts –– one of the most powerful forces for driving economic development, prosperity, and security. For the latest updates on USAID’s development assistance in education, visit USAID | Education and EducationLinks(link is external).