USAID announces $15 million, five-year award for global family planning partnership

Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a $15 million award over five years, subject to availability of funding, for the Family Planning 2030 (FP2030) partnership. Through this award, USAID will provide global leadership and state of the art family planning technical assistance to support FP2030’s goal of advancing access to contraception for millions of women and girls around the world, including in USAID priority countries.

USAID is proud to be a significant technical and financial contributor in the FP2030 partnership, the world’s only global alliance aimed at empowering women and girls by investing in rights-based family planning, and was a founding member of its predecessor, Family Planning 2020. This award will also advance locally-led development through partnerships with local networks and organizations and co-fund the FP2030 Support Network consisting of regional technical resource hubs in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the United States.

The announcement was made at the International Conference on Family Planning in Pattaya, Thailand.

FP2030’s commitment to equitable and rights-based approaches, country-led leadership, inclusion, and transparency aligns with USAID’s localization agenda and offers USAID enhanced opportunities to engage with local partners in support of reproductive health. USAID’s partnership with FP2030 also supports broader U.S. efforts to advance gender equity and equality and promote the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls.

As the world's largest donor of bilateral family planning assistance, USAID supports voluntary family planning and reproductive health programs in more than 30 countries. Today, as a result of USAID’s investments in voluntary family planning and reproductive health programs, millions of women and couples around the world are able to choose the number, timing, and spacing of their pregnancies, resulting in significant social, economic, and health gains for themselves, their families and their communities.

To learn more visit: https://www.usaid.gov/global-health/health-areas/family-planning