USAID Administrator Mark Green on the Launch of the U.S. Global Health Security Strategy

The increase in the number of infectious-diseases outbreaks (e.g., Ebola, Zika, and yellow fever) around the world and the risk posed by an accidental or deliberate release of dangerous pathogens highlight the need for a sustained, multi-sectoral, and coordinated United States response. U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is proud to be working with more than ten other Federal Departments and agencies in this critically important effort.

Together with the National Security Strategy and the National Biodefense Strategy, the United States Global Health Security Strategy, launched today, guides the Federal Government in protecting America and our partners abroad from infectious disease threats. The strategy will pursue three interrelated goals: 1) strengthened capacity in developing nations to implement obligations under the International Health Regulations (2005); 2) increased international support for The Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA); and 3) a Homeland prepared and resilient against global health threats.

Internationally, the USAID and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are the principal implementers of capacity-building activities under the GHSA for the U.S. Government. Under the Strategy, USAID will build upon our multi-sectoral development and humanitarian programs, and network of field Missions, to help countries build the capacities to detect and report on infectious-disease threats early, respond rapidly and effectively to such incidents, and prevent those outbreaks that are avoidable.

As outlined in the Strategy, the United States will continue to make investments in funding to select country partners focused on the priority global-health security risks that will be milestone-driven and time-limited. The goal will be to transition our assistance to national funding and management, and true country ownership through a transparent and collaborative process.

As we have seen with the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, deadly infectious-diseases have the potential to endanger lives and disrupt economies, travel, and livelihoods. Outbreaks can spread rapidly to jeopardize the health, security, and prosperity of all countries, including the United States. With this new Strategy, the United States reaffirms its steadfast support for building global and country-level health-security capacities so we are all better protected against existing and emerging infectious disease threats.