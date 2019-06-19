19 Jun 2019

U.S. Navy Hospital Ship 'Comfort' Deploys for Latin America and the Caribbean

On June 18, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, toured the USNS Comfort at the Port of Miami as the ship prepares to embark on a five-month deployment to Latin America and the Caribbean to address the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and to strengthen partnerships in the region.

Vice President Pence said, “For the next five months, the crew of the USNS Comfort will continue America’s effort to bring desperately needed medical care to those in need, especially the men and women and children who are suffering under the unprecedented crisis and oppression in Venezuela."

He continued, “...It’s remarkable to think that, for six long years, the people of Venezuela have suffered under the heavy hand of oppression. The policies of Nicolás Maduro and his socialist regime have shrunk Venezuela’s economy by nearly half. In what was once one of the wealthiest countries in our hemisphere, now 9 out of 10 people now live in poverty.”

The Vice President reiterated the Maduro regime is a threat to peace and security across the hemisphere. He also stressed that many of the Venezuelan families need more than just food; they need medical care, and as a result, the USNS Comfort will deploy once again. Vice President Pence noted that in the coming months, the Comfort will make 14 ports of call in 13 partner nations, providing medical care to those that are suffering and especially the displaced people of Venezuela.

In closing, the Vice President said, “To our partners in this hemisphere, we thank you for joining with us to give relief to those that are in need. To all the people — to all the people of Venezuela and all who call Venezuela home, know this: Under President Donald Trump we will continue to stand strong until freedom and democracy and the rule of law are restored.”

