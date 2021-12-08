U.S. Government Global Nutrition Coordination Plan 2021-2026

The vision of the U.S. Government Global Nutrition Coordination plan is to save millions of lives and promote broad-based economic development by ending malnutrition in all its forms, optimizing U.S. government technical and financial resources, and convening capacity, to elevate nutrition as essential to enhancing health and well-being.

The evidence is overwhelming that good nutrition is central to saving lives and advancing human potential and that there are proven, scalable solutions.1 The United States has a long history of global leadership supporting research to accumulate evidence on what works and translating the findings into delivery at scale. The U.S. has three fundamental assets to advance global nutrition: technical expertise, financial resources, and convening capacity.

The global community has achieved considerable progress in recent decades, but challenges are significant; redoubled efforts will be necessary to enable each country to reach the nutrition targets defined by the global community. 2 Collective efforts are needed to protect and accelerate these advances now more than ever in the face of the disruptions to economic, health, and food systems caused by the novel coronavirus of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, and current and expected future threats.

Date

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 - 11:30am