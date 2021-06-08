U.S. Engagement with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA)

Since the January 28, 2021 Presidential Memorandum on Protecting Women’s Health at Home and Abroad, the United States has been re-engaging with UNFPA in support of its essential work to address preventable maternal deaths and the unmet need for family planning, and prevent and respond to gender-based violence and harmful practices around the world. Our re-engagement directly benefits communities around the globe, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the efforts that have taken place or are currently underway include:

Revitalizing High-Level Engagement: On June 7, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalie Kanem. This meeting represents the top-level U.S. government commitment to rebuilding U.S. support for UNFPA, implementing the directive of the January 28 Presidential Memorandum to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Restoring Core Funding: The U.S. Department of State is taking the necessary steps to provide $30.8 million to UNFPA in Fiscal Year 2021.

Responding to the Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Some $2.6 million of the nearly $155 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance announced on May 18, 2021 will support UNFPA operations in responding to this crisis.

Responding to the Tigray Humanitarian Crisis: Nearly $1.2 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance for UNFPA will increase support for crisis-affected women who have fled the violence and instability in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to seek safe haven in Sudan.

Responding to Humanitarian Needs in Afghanistan: Nearly $1.5 million of the more than $266 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance announced on June 4, 2021 will support UNFPA operations as part of our commitment to international protection in Afghanistan, particularly for Afghan returnees and internally displaced persons.

Responding to Humanitarian Needs in Sudan: Some $1.3 million in humanitarian assistance in Sudan for a strengthened and coordinated multi-sectoral response to gender-based violence to support internally displaced persons and vulnerable populations.

