05 Jul 2018

Urgent need for disaster resilient infrastructure in Asia

Report
from UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction
Published on 05 Jul 2018

CEO of the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, Brendan Moon, explains the value of investing in disaster resilient infrastructure

ULAANBAATAR, 5 July 2018 - It is estimated that $1.7 trillion will be required annually to meet demand for new infrastructure in Asia over the next twelve years including $200 billion to ensure that new infrastructure is resilient to disasters and climate-related events.
This sobering statistic was cited by Dr. P. K Mishra, Additional Principal Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office of India, who set the stage today for a featured event on Strengthening Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Urban Resilience, at the 2018 Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR 2018). “Although steady progress is being made in reducing mortality from disasters, it will be nearly impossible to achieve the targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction of reducing the number of people affected by disasters and reducing the economic and infrastructure losses - unless disaster risk reduction is mainstreamed across multiple development sectors,” said Dr. Mishra.
A large chunk of the new investment in infrastructure will come from the private sector.

