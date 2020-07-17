World

An Urgent Call to Release Human Rights Defenders in Honour of Nelson Mandela Day

Dear World Leaders,

On Nelson Mandela Day, civil society organisations across the globe call on you to release imprisoned human rights defenders and prisoners of conscience.

Like Nelson Mandela who spent 27 years in prison for his opposition to apartheid, there are thousands of human rights defenders and prisoners of conscience wrongfully accused and in jail around the world. They have been imprisoned for seeking gender, social, political, economic and environmental justice, for defending excluded people, and for promoting democratic values.

Many of these human rights defenders and prisoners of conscience are serving sentences for crimes they never committed, after being convicted in unfair trials. Our organisations have for several years documented the unlawful jail terms handed down to human rights defenders in several countries.

We are particularly concerned that the authorities in many countries continue to detain human rights defenders and prisoners of conscience during the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognise the governments of Iran, Ethiopia, Turkey, Bahrain and Cameroon for releasing prisoners as part of their response to this unprecedented health crisis. However, not many human rights defenders and prisoners of conscience were included, and it is now more urgent than ever to release them.

There are also hundreds of human rights defenders who remain in pretrial detention who have not been charged or tried. Overcrowding and poor sanitation in jails increase the risk of COVID-19 infection and should be strong factors for the reduction of prison populations.

We also urge you to stop the arbitrary arrest and detention of journalists in jail solely for reporting on human rights violations during the pandemic. Although COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in some parts of the world, some countries have used the pandemic as a pretext to restrict civic freedoms. Journalists and human rights defenders have been physically assaulted and subjected to arbitrary detention and judicial persecution for reporting on the virus.

We need human rights defenders now more than ever. It is their duty to hold governments to account, to ensure states respect international human rights laws during the pandemic, and to tackle environmental degradation and inequalities that have accelerated the impact of COVID-19.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, recently said:

"Governments are facing huge demands on resources in this crisis and are having to take difficult decisions. But I urge them not to forget those behind bars, or those confined in places such as closed mental health facilities, nursing homes and orphanages, because the consequences of neglecting them are potentially catastrophic."

Sadly, some imprisoned human rights defenders have died under suspicious circumstances in various countries during the pandemic.

As we commemorate Nelson Mandela Day on 18 July, we remember that Mr. Mandela urged all of us to take on the burden of leadership in addressing social injustices. We call on you to give millions of families, friends and colleagues of human rights defenders and prisoners of conscience around the world a reason to renew their hope for a better future during these unprecedented times.

We urge you to:

  • Immediately and unconditionally release all human rights defenders and prisoners of conscience in jail solely for their peaceful human rights activities, and stop all judicial persecution against them.
  • Prioritise and release detainees who have not been charged, and those held in pretrial detention.
  • Stop carrying out new arrests and detentions, particularly on journalists and activists reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic, and those accused of breaking lockdown regulations.

Endorsed by:

  1. A Common Future
  2. A.C. Reforma Judicial
  3. Abraham's Children Foundation
  4. ACPDH
  5. ACSIS
  6. Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture
  7. Action D'urgence pour Toute Détresse
  8. Action for Humanity and Social Progress
  9. Action pour la Lutte Contre l'Injustice Sociale
  10. Action pour le Développement
  11. Action To Heal Foundation Sierra Leone
  12. Actions pour la Protection des Femmes
  13. Active Vision
  14. Admiral development organization
  15. Adolescents Initiatives Support Organization
  16. Afghanistan Democracy and Development Organization
  17. Africa Intercultural Development Support Trust
  18. Africa Rise Foundation
  19. African Center for Solidarity and mutual Aid between the Communities CASEC - ACSAC
  20. AFRICAN FOUNDATION FOR ENVIRONMENT AND DEVELOPMENT - AFED
  21. African Holocaust
  22. African Observatory Of Civic Freedoms And Fundamental Rights OCFFR-AFRICA
  23. AJBDEM DURABLE
  24. ALUCHOTO
  25. Amis des Étrangers au Togo
  26. Amnesty International
  27. Asia Pacific Forum on Families International
  28. Association des blogueurs pour une citoyennetÃ active
  29. Association Femmes et Enfants
  30. Association for Advocacy and Legal Initiatives Trust
  31. Association for Health, Safety and Environmental Awareness International
  32. Association pour les droits de l'Homme et l'Univers Carcéral
  33. Association pour les victimes du monde
  34. Association pour l'Integration et le Developpement Durable Durable au Burundi, AIDB
  35. ASUTIC Senegal
  36. Avenir Jeune de l'Ouest
  37. AWHES
  38. Bangladesh Institute of Human Rights
  39. Banjul Youth in Community Services
  40. Banlieues Du Monde Mauritanie
  41. Bareedo Platform Somalia
  42. Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care
  43. Bousla Organisation
  44. BRIGHTER FUTURE FOUNDATION
  45. Burundi Child Rights Coalion
  46. CAHURAST-Nepal Campaign Against Ignorance and Illiteracy
  47. Capellanes conacce
  48. CAPTE - Uruguay Silvia FLORES MOSQUERA
  49. CareMe E-clinic
  50. CEAMUJER
  51. Center for the Development of Civil Society
  52. Centre d'Initiatives et d'Actions pour le Développement durable au Burundi
  53. Centre for Human Rights and Social Advancement CEFSAN
  54. Centre Oecuméniquepour la Promotion du Monde Rural
  55. Centro para la Acción Noviolenta y Cultura de Paz en CentroamÃrica
  56. CESPHA
  57. ChildHelp Sierra Leone
  58. Circles of Hope Community Support Group for PLHIVAIDS
  59. CIVICUS
  60. Commonwealth Society of Nigeria
  61. Cooperation for Peace and Development
  62. Corporacion Regional Yariguies GEAM
  63. COSAD BENIN
  64. Differentabilities
  65. DISCOURAGE YOUTHS FROM POVERTY
  66. Domestic workers Union
  67. DreamBoat Theatre for Development Foundation
  68. Droits de l'homme sans frontières
  69. Edmund Rice International
  70. Edo Civil society organisations
  71. EIP
  72. Fater Bibi Technologies
  73. FCPEEP
  74. FEDERATION DES FEMMES POUR LE DEVELOPPEMENT INTEGRAL AU CONGO
  75. FINESTE
  76. Formidable Initiatives for Women and Girls
  77. Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance
  78. Fraternity Foundation for Human Rights-Birati
  79. Free political prisoners
  80. FUNDACION SIMAS
  81. Fundación T.E.A. Trabajo - Educación - Ambiente
  82. FUTURE LEADERS SOCIETY
  83. Global Witness
  84. Give Hope Uganda
  85. Governance and Forest Initiatives
  86. GreenLight Initiative
  87. Hadejia youth movement for social cohesion
  88. Health NGO's Network
  89. Healthy Choices Ic.,
  90. Human Rights Committee
  91. Humanitarian Care for Displaced Persons
  92. IFAN
  93. INSPIRIT Creatives UG NGO
  94. Institute for Public Policy Analysis and Implementation
  95. Integrated Agricultural Association-I,A,A
  96. International Dalit Solidarity Network
  97. International Falcon Movement - Socialist Educational International
  98. International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH)
  99. Iraqi journalists right deafenc association
  100. International Service for Human Rights (ISHR)
  101. Justice Acess Point
  102. JusticeMakers Bangladesh
  103. Key Populations Alliance of Zambia
  104. Khpal Kore Organization
  105. Kibera Joy Initiative
  106. Kumakomo Community Radio
  107. Le Réseau Nigérien des Défenseurs des Droits Humains
  108. Leadership initiative network for the Advancement of women and youth
  109. Local Community Development Association
  110. Lumiere Synergie Developpement
  111. Maecenata Foundation
  112. MAMAS FOR BURUNDI ASSOCIATION
  113. Manna Development AGency
  114. Marketplace 247
  115. MFFPS
  116. Millennium Sistahs Trinidad and Tobago Inc
  117. Missing Link Uganda
  118. Mouvement des Femmes et Filles pour la Paix et la Sécurité au Burundi
  119. Mouvement Populaire pour la Santé au Gay
  120. Movement for Social Justice MSJ-4
  121. National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda
  122. Network of Civil Society Organisations for Election Observation and Monitoring - ROSE
  123. Network of NGOs of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women
  124. New Owerri Youth Organisation
  125. NGO Collective for Food Security and Rural Development - COSADER
  126. NGO CONSTRUISONS ENSEMBLE LE MONDE
  127. NGO Defensoria Ambiental
  128. NGOs Council ASDGC Kenya
  129. Nipe Fagio
  130. Nouveaux Droits de l'homme Congo Brazzaville
  131. ONG ASSAUVET
  132. ONG BAL'LAME
  133. ONG Programa sociocultural CRP
  134. Palestinian Non Governmental Organizations Network
  135. PAMOJATWASIMAMA
  136. Partenariat pour la Protection Integree
  137. PAYNCOP
  138. Peace and Life Enhancement Initiative International
  139. PHY ORG
  140. Plan international
  141. Princegnf
  142. Prisma European Network
  143. Psychologues du Monde Afrique
  144. ReacciÃ³n ClimÃ¡tica
  145. Real Agenda For Youth Transformation Trust
  146. REDHNNA-Red por los Derechos Humanos de los niños, niñas y adolescentes
  147. REPONGAC
  148. Research and Advocacy Unit
  149. Root Change
  150. Ruheso Tanzania
  151. RUKIGA FORUM FOR DEVELOPMENT
  152. Safety and Risk Mitigation Organization
  153. Save Our Continent, Save Nigeria.
  154. Save the Climat
  155. Secours de la Femme Rurale au Developpement, Safrd
  156. SHAKHI 'Friends of Women'
  157. Shanduko Yeupenyu Child Care
  158. She's Writes
  159. Sierra Leone School Green Clubs
  160. Social Justice Forum
  161. Social Mission Catalysts LLC
  162. Solidarity health Foundation
  163. Solidarity Youth Voluntary Organisation
  164. SOS Jeunesse et Enfance en Détresse - SOS JED
  165. South Sudan Civil Society Forum
  166. Sustainable Develipment and Peace Building Initiatives
  167. Tanzania Development Trust
  168. Tanzania Peace Legal Aid and Justice Center PLAJC
  169. Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
  170. the Wuhan election campaign
  171. The Angelic Ladies Society
  172. Transitional Justice Working Group
  173. Tsoro-o-tso San Dev Trust
  174. Ugonma Foundation
  175. Ukana West 2 Community Based Health Initiative
  176. Unión Nacional de Instituciones para el Trabajo de Acción Social- UNITAS
  177. Unique Foundation The Gambia
  178. Vijana Corps
  179. Wacare Organization
  180. Welfare Association for Development Alternative -WADA
  181. Women Against Violence and Expediency Handling Initiative
  182. Women Friendly
  183. Women Working for Social Progress
  184. World Federalist Movement Canada
  185. World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)
  186. WORLDLITE
  187. Young Professional Development Society Nepal
  188. Your Health Your Responsibility
  189. Youth Alliance for Rural Development in Liberia Inc.
  190. YOUTH AND ENVIRONMENT VISION
  191. Youth Arm Organization
  192. Youth For The Mission
  193. Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana
  194. YOUTHAID-LIBERIA
  195. Zambian Governance Foundation
  196. Zimbabwe We Want Poetry Campaign

