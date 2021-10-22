Urbanisation, Displacement and Urban Planning: Themes and issues for the humanitarian-development-peacebuilding nexus, September 2021

ABSTRACT

This report reviews the literature on the relationship between urbanisation and forced displacement, highlights gaps in how urbanisation is understood in displacement settings and how planning knowledge is formulated across humanitarian and development practice. It aims to support the two sectors in leveraging urbanisation processes when responding to displacement. It identifies issues around how urbanisation, displacement and response intersect, how we understand the urban character of displacement settings, and the planning approaches used in humanitarian response. In the conclusion, the report identifies three areas for further research on how blended humanitarian-development practice can more effectively engage urbanisation processes.