Urban Resilience in South Asia - March 2021

The ‘new urban agenda’ has emphasised the need for cities to adapt to climate change, protect their infrastructure and assets, and ensure wellbeing1 of their citizens, and many cities around the world are now aspiring to achieve resilience.

But the notion of urban resilience – just as the idea of a city – is complex and requires careful considerations.

Cities are processes and spaces of configuration of the various social, political, economic and physical elements that constitute power. Here heterogeneous social groups establish and define expectations, interests, needs and rules. The ‘city’ is simultaneously a historicalpolitical entity and a space for a political action and engagement.2,3,4 Cities have always been places to find and exploit opportunities; but these opportunities have rarely been, and still are, equitably distributed among social groups.

In the context of a city, resilience has become an umbrella term to express interest in addressing a myriad of challenges (from climate change to disasters, violence, and terrorism), and to describe a city’s supposedly simultaneous capacity to resist, absorb, adapt, transform, recover, and prepare for shocks and stresses.

Quite often, urban resilience discourse focuses on acute shocks and chronic stresses and their implications on physical and social infrastructure. The definitions of urban resilience are debated, contested and discussed. Elsewhere, I wrote that urban resilience ‘should not be seen as a consensual concept but rather as an unfolding ethical paradigm through which stakeholders create their own dynamic representation and meanings’5.

As outlined in this volume, urban resilience could and should be at the heart of any city planning: from water and sanitation infrastructure, to climate change action, to intersectional inclusive and equitable participation, resilience has a role to play. The articles here show that, when considered carefully and informed by all, resilience can become a useful process. But too often its implementation is standardised and thus promoted as a straightforward and an inherently beneficial, process.

In reality however, whilst resilience is often seen as a ‘public good’ that is provided to all, not everyone reaps the benefits of resilience in the same manner. The question of power relationships is thus critical – urban resilience building can often be used to preserve order and enforce the status quo. Taking urban resilience into the future – and making it meaningful – would require considering not just what policies are implemented to make cities resilient, but also where, when and how – and most importantly for whom - are they implemented. We thus need to continue to dialogue about urban resilience, emphasising the need to shift the often technocratic aspirations of urban resilience to bring everything back to ‘normal’ (even when the ‘normal’ was not desirable in the first place), and instead to continuously ask ourselves whether the city can actually be resilient if it remains unequa