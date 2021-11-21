Urban mixed migration: Experiences of migrants moving to, through and from cities in West and North Africa - MMC Briefing Paper, November 2021

This paper focuses on the role of cities in migration journeys, from origin to transit to destination, offering insights into the experiences of people on the move in West and North Africa. It is grounded in existing literature and MMC’s unique primary data collection system, 4Mi. The aim of this paper is to raise awareness and strengthen policymakers’ understanding of the urban reality of mixed migration in West and North Africa whilst exploring policy options and encouraging debate – with the voices of refugees and migrants at the centre.

This report was prepared for the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development (Rabat Process) and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) as part of the partnership between MMC and ICMPD to foster effective and sustainable migration policies and programmes.