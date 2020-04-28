Urban Considerations for World Vision's Global COVID-19 Response

For more info or questions, please reach out to Aline Rahbany, Technical Director, Urban Programming

Context

COVID-19 transmission in cities could impact a significant number of people in a very short time span due to the characteristics of urban environments. While population density in cities might be contributing to fast transmission, higher densities could be helpful in fighting the pandemic. What puts cities at higher risk is poverty and marginalization of specific groups and spaces creating hotspots of the pandemic in urban areas.

• It is estimated that over 1 billion people, globally, live in slums and urban informal settlements. Those are spaces characterized by lack of security of tenure, lack of basic services and infrastructure, inadequate housing, overcrowding and are often situated in geographically and environmentally hazardous locations. Urban slums and informal settlements are usually unrecognized and unaccounted for by city authorities and they can be found in Fragile States as well as low- and middle-income countries.

• The characteristics of urban slums and informal settlements are also shared by dense refugee, internally displaced people (IDPs) and returnees’ camps and settlements. However, increasingly more than 60% of world’s refugees and IDPs are choosing – if not forced – to live in cities and towns rather than in camps; to be able to access work opportunities and live in dignity. The urban areas that host forcibly displaced persons are most often the poorest urban neighborhoods due to unaffordability of housing elsewhere in the city. Those urban spaces already suffer from several socio-economic challenges and are often marginalized. The situation is much worse for fragile cities impacted by urban gang violence, especially in Latin America.

Purpose

This document serves to provide specific recommendations to the four strategic objectives of WV’s global response to COVID-19 in urban contexts; keeping in mind that different countries are in different stages of the transmission and while immediate preventative measures are critically needed, it is also important to start considering what needs to be done beyond prevention and response.

Important to acknowledge: Governments are adopting different mechanisms to prevent the spreading of the virus, from complete to partial lockdowns and introducing curfews and penalties on movement. City authorities and municipalities are taking the lead in imposing restrictions at the local level. In cities and towns that are host to slums and informal settlements hosting refugees, IDPs and urban poor, it is important to ensure that no-one is left behind, and no groups are discriminated based on their age, gender, status, nationality or other criteria. Homeless persons, persons living and / or working on streets, persons without birth registration and other “invisible” groups, especially children among them, could easily fall within the cracks in any development or response initiative. Special measures should be considered when responding in areas where those groups exist.