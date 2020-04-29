Urban considerations for World Vision’s global COVID-19 response (infographic)

This document is meant to accompany the full Urban Considerations for World Vision's COVID-19 Report as a high-level overview of the four strategic objectives and key tips.

Cities are on the frontline of COVID-19 outbreak. Population density, while essential for productive, healthy and innovative cities, is a catalyst for the virus’ rapid transmission. When combined with poverty and marginalization, density can put people living in urban hotspots at higher risks. It is estimated that over 1 billion people globally live in such hotspots; i.e. in urban slums and informal settlements in cities. Those contexts are characterized by overcrowding, shared facilities and housing, lack of access to essential services and dependence on informal economies. They may exist in low- and middle-income countries as well as in Fragile States.