Urban climate risks and the role of social protection: Short Case Studies

Authors: Stephen McDowell, Sayanti Sengupta, Sujay Natson and Cecilia Costella

This brief gives an overview of different country case studies where social protection (SP) systems have been used to address risks arising from climate-related hazards in urban spaces. It also explores how the existing SP systems in Tanzania, Bangladesh and Ethiopia could be modified, given adequate resources, to become shock responsive.

A few key challenges to keep in mind while considering SP for urban climate risks are: