Uprooted: How TDH helps limit childhood trauma caused by migration

In 2017, 50 million children around the world fled war, violence, poverty or insecurity. Uprooted through no fault of their own, children are traumatised by their experiences of migration or displacement in five ways:

The feeling of safety and security : far from home and feeling disconcerted in stressful situations, this fundamental need – which is so vital for a child’s development – is compromised.

Relationships and environment : migration often weakens the links a child has with their family and community. They can no longer go to school, have nowhere to play and find themselves isolated.

Adherence to their rights : badly informed or unable to speak the local language, child migrants are unaware of their rights and do not know who to turn to for help.

Their identity and additional responsibilities : children have to take on more responsibility at an early age, such as working to support their families.

Future prospects: faced with financial difficulties and problems integrating, displaced children often have to give up on their dreams and ambitions.

Terre des Hommes child protection experts work with children, their families and communities in order to minimise the psychological and social consequences of migration. They provide children with a protective environment and teach them key skills, enhancing their future prospects.

West Africa

Terre des Hommes’ hope points provide a protective environment for children migrating between the Ivory Coast and Nigeria. Our teams help children improve their skills using psychosocial activities. For example, board games allow children to improve their emotional development with artistic and creative activities – such as dance, singing or percussion – increasing their self-esteem.

Jordan

In order to support and protect the most vulnerable children in Jordan affected by the Syrian crisis, our teams are bringing back something that should be fundamental in their lives – playing. Games, theatre and stories created by and for children are used to bring laughter back into their lives, while helping them imagine a different reality. Terre des Hommes strives to give them back the hope which the Syrian conflict has stolen from them.

Iraq

Terre des Hommes is launching the pilot project ‘You Create’ in order to improve the wellbeing, resilience and social cohesion among children displaced by the conflict in Iraq. Our teams train and mentor teenagers and children so they themselves can create and organise artistic activities for their peers. Craft activities, gardening, sculpture, writing or creating a blog are just some of the activities which help 2,000 teenagers and adults gain independence and increase their social engagement.

Albania

In Albania, Terre des Hommes use theatre to support child migrants returning to their home country, and to prevent dangerous migration. Our specialists are able to help children express their feelings, share their experiences and manage their emotions positively. More than 500 children and teenagers take part in these activities on a regular basis at schools and community centres in partnership with local authorities.