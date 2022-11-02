Update from the United Nations Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre (1 November 2022)

Istanbul, 1 November 2022 – The UN Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre reports that there is no plan to move vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative for 2 November.

Today, UN and Turkish inspectors concluded 36 inspections on board outbound vessels. The teams boarded another two ships, but the process was suspended due to issues related to fumigated cargo. All inspection reports will be shared with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

The UN Secretariat reiterates that movements and inspections carried out after the Russian Federation suspended its participation in implementation activities at the Joint Coordination Centre is a temporary and extraordinary measure.

The UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Amir Abdulla, in close cooperation and consultation with the Turkish delegation at the JCC, is exerting all efforts to resume full participation at the JCC.

The JCC can best deliver on its mandate with the full and active participation of all four delegations.

Detailed data here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vQD_V0AnKWLHzgF0CxQ3EhgpiYdLcbl4AyoP4znvSYI/edit?usp=sharing

