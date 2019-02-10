Update on UNICEF humanitarian action with a focus on linking humanitarian and development programming

I. Introduction

UNICEF humanitarian programmes address the urgent needs of children affected by crises in the short- and medium-term, while its development programmes contribute to reducing their needs, vulnerabilities and risks in a sustainable and longer term manner. Both therefore contribute to delivering the Sustainable Development Goals for the world’s most disadvantaged children. In light of recently reaffirmed international commitments to improve aid effectiveness and efficiency, UNICEF is strengthening and systematizing its approaches to better link humanitarian and development programming.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and ongoing reforms of the United Nations recognize the positive role sustainable development can play in mitigating the drivers of conflicts, humanitarian crises and complex emergencies, and in building preparedness for future crises. That positive role was also underscored at the Third United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, held in March 2015 in Sendai, Japan, where participants adopted the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030 to better integrate disaster risk reduction into development programming.

In 2016, further commitments were made to address growing humanitarian needs by promoting new ways of working that strengthen the linkage between humanitarian and development aid, prioritizing the needs and vulnerabilities of those who have been left furthest behind by development progress, including disadvantaged children and young people. While contributing to collective outcomes, humanitarian action remains guided by humanitarian principles and focused on its objectives of saving lives, alleviating suffering and maintaining human dignity during and in the aftermath of crises.

Concurrently, the prevention agenda advanced by United Nations SecretaryGeneral António Guterres calls for all United Nations agencies, funds and programmes to strengthen humanitarian and development linkages as a means of reducing long-term risks, preventing future crises and building more resilient societies.