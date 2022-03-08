Update on TRIPS Waiver: How patents and licensing hinder access to COVID-19 treatments in Latin America

As countries meet tomorrow again at the TRIPS Council meeting to discuss the landmark TRIPS Waiver, we would like to share an explainer with some interesting maps and data highlighting the lack of access to therapeutics in Latin America.

Almost two years have passed since the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed nearly 6 million lives. During these two years, we have witnessed stark inequity in accessing not only vaccines but also promising treatments.

In Latin America, where the impact of the pandemic in many countries, including Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru, has been devastating, access to new treatments recommended by the WHO could be limited due in part to patent barriers and restrictive licensing deals controlled by pharmaceutical corporations.

As countries in Latin America continue to live in fear of the emergence of new waves or newer variants that may threaten the efficacy of existing preventive tools, access to affordable generic medicines such as nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Pfizer) and baricitinib (Eli Lilly) will be key to treating the most vulnerable people and those contracting severe forms of the disease. These examples highlight the urgent need to adopt the TRIPS Waiver so that countries are not vulnerable to the will of pharmaceutical corporations.

Latin America: How patents and licensing hinder access to COVID-19 treatments

