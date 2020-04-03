Update on the Secretary-General’s Appeal for a Global Ceasefire (02 April 2020)

Update on the Secretary-General’s Appeal for a Global Ceasefire

This note provides an update on the responses to my appeal for a Global Ceasefire of 23 March 2020. It documents the broad international support with which this appeal has been greeted, the response by conflict parties in a number of situations of armed conflict and the efforts on the ground by United Nations representatives and other actors to press forward and try to consolidate fragile advances towards laying down weapons. While I am pleased to be able to report on these positive signals, they come with a note of caution: it will take time and sustained diplomatic engagement to agree and then maintain ceasefires in settings of deep mistrust. Underscoring the urgency of our efforts to do so is our shared imperative, at this time of global crisis, to stop the fighting everywhere — now. — Secretary-General António Guterres

IMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 ON INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY