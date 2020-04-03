World + 20 more
Update on the Secretary-General’s Appeal for a Global Ceasefire (02 April 2020)
Attachments
Update on the Secretary-General’s Appeal for a Global Ceasefire
This note provides an update on the responses to my appeal for a Global Ceasefire of 23 March 2020. It documents the broad international support with which this appeal has been greeted, the response by conflict parties in a number of situations of armed conflict and the efforts on the ground by United Nations representatives and other actors to press forward and try to consolidate fragile advances towards laying down weapons. While I am pleased to be able to report on these positive signals, they come with a note of caution: it will take time and sustained diplomatic engagement to agree and then maintain ceasefires in settings of deep mistrust. Underscoring the urgency of our efforts to do so is our shared imperative, at this time of global crisis, to stop the fighting everywhere — now. — Secretary-General António Guterres
IMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 ON INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY
The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest test the world has faced since the formation of the United Nations. It is a global health crisis that is killing people and spreading human suffering. It has and will have profound social, economic and political consequences, including relating to international peace and security.
As detailed in my report of 31 March on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, the crisis brought on by the pandemic “risks reversing decades of progress in the fight against poverty and exacerbating already high levels of inequality within and between countries”.1 The postponement of elections or limitations on the ability to vote, sustained restrictions on movement and access to food and other resources, as well as spiraling unemployment and discontent over the capacity of public institutions to respond, may all increase political tensions. In conflict settings, the uncertainty created by the spread of the pandemic may create incentives for some actors to press their advantage, potentially leading to an increase of violence. Terrorist groups in particular may see opportunities to strike as the attention of governments and the international community is absorbed by the health crisis. COVID-19 also risks diverting international attention and resources away from conflict prevention and mediation, when diplomatic engagement is needed most.
More immediately, the pandemic has the potential to devastate fragile and conflictaffected states, overwhelming already weak and faltering health systems and assailing the most vulnerable: those caught up in conflicts, refugees and others forcibly displaced by violence and persecution. As set out in the Global Humanitarian Response Plan to COVID-19, the lack of adequate health systems and governance structures, combined with poor basic service in countries already facing humanitarian crisis, will severely constrain these states’ ability to prevent the spread of the pandemic and provide sufficient health care to infected people as well as to sustain health services.2 Women and children in fragile settings are particularly likely to face obstacles accessing health care, livelihoods/education and other critical support. Meanwhile, their needs for protection — including in relation to domestic and gender-based violence — may increase with the imposition of much needed social distancing measures and movement restrictions.