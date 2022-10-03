Update on the operations of UNHCR in the Americas - Executive Committee of the High Commissioner's Programme, Seventy-third session, 10-14 October 2022

Situational analysis, including new developments

The Americas region hosts some 17 million refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced persons and stateless people. Violence, persecution and human rights violations remain among the main drivers of forced displacement in the region. Climate change and the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic have exacerbated underlying vulnerabilities and deep-rooted inequalities, leading to a significant increase in poverty and extreme poverty, and rising food insecurity in parts of the region. A rise in discrimination and xenophobia towards displaced persons has also been observed, as well as an increase in gender-based violence, human trafficking and other serious protection risks that continue to heighten the vulnerability of women, children, adolescents, the elderly, people with disabilities, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons. These factors have accelerated human mobility.

Venezuelans constitute the largest number of displaced people in the Western Hemisphere, followed by nationals of the North of Central America and Nicaragua. In 2021, three countries in the region, Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States of America, were among the world's top five largest recipients of new individual asylum applications, while Colombia remained the country hosting the second largest displaced population worldwide (with more than 1.8 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants).

The number of people from various nationalities, including Haitians, making their way through extremely hazardous conditions to reach Mexico and the United States of America has set a new record this year. Changes have been observed in the profile of persons on the move across the Darién Gap in the first seven months of 2022: approximately 45,000 out of 71,000 were Venezuelans, followed by Haitians (4,800) and Cubans (3,100). At the south-west border of the United States of America, a record number of arrivals has been recorded so far in 2022. The United States Customs and Border Protection agency reported over 1.4 million encounters in between January and July, including more than 241,000 in the month of May alone.

The adoption of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection in June 2022, on the margins of the ninth Summit of the Americas has translated the will of 20 States in the hemisphere to work together to create the conditions for safe, orderly, humane and regular migration and to strengthen the framework for international refugee protection. The Declaration represents a valuable opportunity to enhance cooperation among governments and other keys stakeholders in the region towards the stabilization of people on the move in communities of destination, origin and return. It emphasizes commitments to strengthen reception and protection mechanisms, expand regular pathways for admission and international protection, implement protection-sensitive human mobility management and coordinate emergency response to address the protection needs of persons on the move.

Venezuelan situation

Refugees and migrants from Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) totalled 6.8 million persons globally by August 2022, of which 5.7 million (84 per cent) were hosted by countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Almost 200,000 have been recognized as refugees, and over 970,000 have submitted asylum claims worldwide. While, across the region, some 2.7 million Venezuelans have been granted temporary protection or benefited from stay arrangements, according to the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants

from Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), close to 2 million Venezuelans continue to lack legal stay arrangement. Many who may need international protection have not had access to fair and efficient asylum procedures. This situation continues to result in limited access to formal labour markets and social inclusion programmes, exposing Venezuelans to exploitation and abuse, arbitrary evictions and homelessness, in addition to detention, deportation and other protection risks. Moreover, this situation continues to contribute to the onward movement of Venezuelan refugees and migrants towards South, Central and North America, including through the Darién region along the border between Colombia and Panama, but also through increasingly dangerous sea routes through the Caribbean.

UNHCR welcomes the decision of several countries in the region, including Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, to continue implementing different types of stay arrangements that facilitate the provision of documentation and access to basic socioeconomic rights for Venezuelans. In Colombia, some 2 million Venezuelans have been biometrically registered, with more than 1.4 million already in possession of a temporary protection permit. In June, Ecuador adopted a decree to provide regular legal status to some 200,000 Venezuelans.

Within Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), UNHCR continues to lead the protection cluster, in addition to the cluster responsible for shelter, energy and non-food items. UNHCR provides assistance to refugees and vulnerable Venezuelan nationals, in line with the country's Humanitarian Response Plan (2022-2023), which seeks to provide humanitarian assistance to 5.2 million people.

In the framework of the Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan, collective inter-agency efforts provided assistance and support in 17 countries. In July 2022, the Quito Process held its seventh session in Brasilia, under the leadership of Brazil, bringing together 13 Latin American and Caribbean States hosting Venezuelans, along with the Group of Friends, the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, in addition to United Nations and representatives of civil society. Participating States adopted a joint declaration, reiterating concern over the situation affecting Venezuelans, reaffirming the need for increased technical and financial support to host States and adopting 13 technical recommendations, including on legal stay arrangements, asylum capacity, temporary protection, child protection, education, socioeconomic integration, family reunification and human trafficking. Chile assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Quito Process during the session.

Colombia situation

Internal displacement in Colombia continued to affect several areas of the country, such as Antioquia, Arauca, Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Risaralda, Córdoba, Bolívar, Magdalena, Norte de Santander, Putumayo, Nariño and Chocó. The national Ombudsman reported that between June 2021 and May 2022 there were 147 events of mass displacement, which affected nearly 60,000 people. Of this number, 42 per cent were from Afro-Colombian communities, 25 per cent were indigenous people and 33 per cent were from rural agricultural communities. Furthermore, there were reportedly four blockaded enclaves, mainly in Chocó Department, where the populations were confined. Together with United Nations partners, UNHCR is implementing a livelihoods strategy for more than 2,600 displaced or confined indigenous persons in the municipalities of Alto Baudo and Bojaya in the Chocó Department, which aims to ensure their priorities in local development plans and related processes.

UNHCR welcomed the publication of Colombia's Truth Commission report in June 2022, which focused on human rights violations that occurred during the internal armed conflict between 1986 and 2016. Colombia's Truth Commission is an essential part of the country's comprehensive system of truth, justice, reparation and non-repetition created under the 2016 peace agreement. The report includes a chapter dedicated to the situation of more than 1 million Colombian refugees and others forced to flee the country due to armed conflict and human rights violations, highlighting the important interface between forceful and violence-induced displacement and transitional justice mechanisms.

North of Central America and Mexico

The number of persons who have fled their homes in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and are of concern to UNHCR (whether asylum-seekers or refugees) reached close to 615,000

by the end of 2021. Most sought protection in the Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States of America, as well as in Europe. In addition, government estimates indicate that there were 320,000 people internally displaced in El Salvador and Honduras, although the actual number could be higher. The reach, power and violence of gangs and other organized criminal groups, exacerbated by high levels of poverty and inequality, insecurity and the recurrent and negative impact of climate change and disasters, remain the main drivers of forced displacement in the subregion.

Mexico continues to be one of world's largest recipients of new individual asylum applications, with close to 78,000 new asylum claims registered between January and August 2022. In the North of Central America and Mexico, UNHCR focused its efforts on strengthening refugee protection frameworks and asylum systems; enhancing national protection systems to prevent and address situations of internal displacement; expanding community-based protection interventions in prioritized at-risk communities through increased field presence; strengthening identification and referral mechanisms for persons with protection needs; and expanding solutions, including through local integration and the expansion of resettlement opportunities and protection transfer arrangements for cases of persons at heightened risk.

The Regional Comprehensive Protection and Solutions Framework (known by its Spanish acronym, MIRPS) continues to serve as a relevant mechanism to strengthen regional cooperation and responsibility-sharing among countries of origin, transit and destination. As a Member of the MIRPS Technical Secretariat and together with the Organization of American States (OAS), UNHCR continues to support the Pro-temporary Presidency (a role currently held by Honduras). It also provides technical support to MIRPS national actions plans, which constitute policy commitments and concrete initiatives to further protection and solutions for displaced persons.

The MIRPS Support Platform, established in 2019 as a mechanism for greater responsibility- sharing, has continued to facilitate protection and solutions for the forcibly displaced. Organized by Canada and the United States of America, as the current and forthcoming Chairs of the Support Platform, a second MIRPS solidarity event took place in New York in September 2022. States articulated their specific needs and priorities, in line with their national action plans, and participants announced over $210 million in financial pledges, as well as expressions of technical and political support. Consistent with the Support Platform's objective to broaden the base of engagement, the solidarity event benefited from the participation of a wide range of actors, including from international financial institutions, the private sector, academia, the MIRPS Regional Mechanism for Civil Society, several United Nations agencies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Of note, the World Bank's announcement of intention to join the Support Platform as a new member and the participation of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration signaled a critical opportunity for enhanced collaboration with international financial institutions.

UNHCR maintains its catalytic role in other complementary regional processes, ensuring that forced displacement remains high on the agenda of the Central American Integration System, the Regional Conference on Migration and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Nicaragua situation

Four years after social protests started in Nicaragua in April2018, more than 200,000 Nicaraguans left their country and found asylum in the Americas, mainly in Costa Rica. In 2021, Nicaragua became the second major source country of new asylum applications in the world, with more than 111,600 asylum claims recorded during the year. In 2022, the number of Nicaraguans leaving the country in search of international protection remains high, with more than 65,000 new asylum-seekers arriving in Costa Rica alone. Mexico and the United States of America have also recorded an increase in numbers over recent months.

UNHCR provides technical support to Costa Rica to help strengthen its national asylum system. This includes the provision of funding and staff to undertake refugee status determination activities (registration, triage, interview and drafting of eligibility assessments). UNHCR also promotes and works with the Costa Rican authorities on the implementation of temporary protection stay arrangements that would favour the access of Nicaraguans to protection-oriented legal stay alternatives. Increased support from the international community continues to be urgently needed to expand access to asylum and temporary protection stay arrangements for Nicaraguans in need of international protection, to ensure access to basic services and assistance, and to facilitate their integration in hosting communities.

Haiti

In the context of the protracted and deteriorating political, economic, security, human rights, humanitarian and food security crises in Haiti, UNHCR continues to contribute to the inter- agency response at the country level. UNHCR and its partners are closely monitoring the situation of Haitians temporarily residing in countries in the region or engaging in mixed movements to ensure their access to protection or temporary stay arrangements, and to prevent forced returns and potential situations of refoulement.

Mixed and onward movements across the region

During the first seven months of 2022, the number of persons travelling in mixed and onward movements in the Americas increased by 58 per cent in comparison to the same period in 2021. Venezuelan remains the main nationality, representing more than 45,000 out of 71,000 irregular crossings reported through the Darién Gap, followed by Haitian and Cuban. These onward movements are exposing those on the move to increasing risks along insecure routes. Those at heightened risk include women, families travelling with children, unaccompanied and separated children, persons facing acute medical needs and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons. Among individuals engaged in mixed and onward movements, there were many who were unable to return to their countries of origin for reasons related to violence and persecution.

The dimension and complexity of mixed movements is putting significant pressure on the response mechanisms of States and partners, on the available services at key locations and on asylum systems along the route from South America to the southwestern border of the United States of America. UNHCR continues to support local authorities and their responses, within the framework of regional and national human mobility coordination mechanisms, in particular in southern Mexico, the Darién and other border areas. Concretely, it provides information, counselling, legal assistance, medical first aid, psychosocial support and basic humanitarian assistance.

In the spirit of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, UNHCR worked with States and other stakeholders in the region to enhance protection-sensitive entry systems, ensure access to asylum and other protection-oriented arrangements, stabilize populations in communities of destination, origin and return, and expand complementary pathways for admission and international protection.