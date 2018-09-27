27 Sep 2018

Update on global programmes, 20 September 2018

UN High Commissioner for Refugees
A. Introduction

  1. This paper reviews UNHCR’s efforts to improve the quality of its programmes in the areas of public and reproductive health; food security and nutrition; water and sanitation; shelter and settlements; site management, education; and livelihoods, selfreliance and economic inclusion, as well as in the use of cash-based interventions to strengthen protection and assistance. It also provides an overview of progress made in terms of identity and information management, and in efforts to improve data and evidence.

B. Strengthening technical quality, capacity and impact

  1. UNHCR’s global programmes are managed from Headquarters in support of field operations and in close collaboration with partners. With a strong protection and solutions orientation, the programmes seek to strengthen delivery and ensure equity, access and community empowerment through the utilization of the age, gender and diversity approach.

The technical interventions range from life-saving responses and measures to mitigate sexual and gender-based violence to strengthening the attainment of durable solutions for refugees and other persons of concern in both urban and camp settings. In line with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the comprehensive refugee response framework (CRRF), the programmes encourage linkages between humanitarian interventions and development efforts to support both refugees and host communities.

