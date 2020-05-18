Upcoming Cargo Flights - WFP COVID-19 Service Provision (May 15, 2020)

WFP is accepting requests via the Emergency Service Marketplace (ESM) for air cargo movement capacity as follows:

A cargo flight from Guangzhou to Dubai will be made available by the UAE government in two weeks’ time (date still to be confirmed), with 600 cbm capacity. Once in Dubai, there will be the possibility to reconfigure the cargo for onward transportation to final destinations across Africa and the Middle East. Partners wishing to ship cargo on this flight should place their requests on the ESM, indicating cargo readiness and required final destination.

When submitting the request, please insert in the remark box the following text: “UAE-donated flight via Dubai”. Cargo must be ready for immediate outbound shipment. Please note that the full capacity of the payload will have to be filled in order to maximize available resources.

Light cargo may also be accepted on WFP Aviation passenger flights from Addis Ababa and Accra to destinations throughout East and West Africa subject to space availability on the aircraft.

• Cargo capacity of the B737 aircraft out of Accra is up to 4.5 mt.

• Capacity of the flights from Addis Ababa will depend on the aircraft.

• Requests for the movement of medical, health and humanitarian items on these flights should be requested through the ESM.

• The updated weekly schedule of passenger flights with the full list of destinations can be found here.

Please note: in all instances, cargo must be ready for outbound shipment immediately upon delivery at the hub/airport. All paperwork must be completed in advance, including customs clearance and final quality inspection.

Please visit this page on the Emergency Service Marketplace for instructions on specific requirements at the Guangzhou hub.