UNU-WIDER Annual Report 2021

The year 2021 marked the mid-point of UNU-WIDER’s 2019-2023 work programme addressing the three challenges of transforming economies, states, and societies.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant that UNU-WIDER, along with most of the world, had to drastically change its ways of working. However, the Institute took on the challenge and embraced the opportunities this presented.

This report showcases UNU-WIDER’s work in 2021 and how it contributes to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. To tackle the unprecedented confluence of COVID-19, economic crises, and the various ongoing conflicts around the world, new solutions are desperately needed.