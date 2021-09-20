Until everybody is safe, nobody is safe

The case for vaccinating everybody

Scientists have developed safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines much faster than was first predicted.

This astounding scientific and logistical feat has the power to save and transform billions of lives, but that progress will be in vain if we cannot ensure they are made quickly available for everybody, everywhere.

This isn't easy---it requires a robust combination of urgency, political will, technology, money, and manufacturing, logistical and administrative capacity---but it is possible.

**At the moment it's not happening. **Enough COVID-19 vaccines will be produced this year to cover 70 percent of every country in the world. However, most of that is reserved for the well-off.

