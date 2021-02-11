UnSettlement: Urban displacement in the 21st century - Assessing urban disaster displacement risk

This report highlights why and how risk assessments need to become an integral part of urban planning, and presents an original tool that allows local authorities to assess disaster displacement risk in their urban area.

Displacement risk associated with disasters and climate change is concentrated in cities and expected to increase in the coming years. Therefore, determining a hazard-prone city’s displacement risk profile is key to sustainable development, effective humanitarian response and long-term prevention of displacement. This report focuses on the potential of urban planning strategies to establish enabling environments in which citizens participate in managing disaster displacement risk. It presents promising practices from different cities around the world to highlight how such forms of engagement contribute to whole-of-society approaches to urban resilience.