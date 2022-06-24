UN’s New Agenda on Internal Displacement Is an Important Step Forward

Eric Schwartz June 24, 2022 Please see below statement from Refugees International’s President Eric Schwartz:

Refugees International welcomes today’s launch of the UN Secretary-General’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement and the appointment of Mr. Robert Piper as Special Adviser on Solutions to Internal Displacement. For too long, internally displaced people (IDPs) have received little attention and ad hoc responses from the international community, despite comprising the largest numbers of forcibly displaced people worldwide.

The Action Agenda’s focus on commitments from Member States, UN agencies, International Financial Institutions, and other stakeholders is important. Refugees International encourages these stakeholders to take their responsibilities seriously and follow through on their commitments to pursue solutions to internal displacement.

The international community must prioritize IDP participation and leadership in the design and execution of strategies and activities to address internal displacement. The UN should also continue to engage a range of development actors and regional bodies in IDP responses. Stakeholders must also commit resources to addressing climate-induced internal displacement.

This Action Agenda has the potential to drive long-needed improvements to funding, programming, responses, and solutions that IDPs desperately need. Refugees International urges the international community to maintain this important momentum to respond to the needs of IDPs.

