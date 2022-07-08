Unrelenting violence: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2021

Executive Summary

In 2021, amid an ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition documented 1335 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in 49 countries and territories in conflict. This report includes chapters of the 14 most affected countries and territories. This overall number is similar to those of recent years, but there are underlying differences reflecting broader global trends, which make the impacts of these attacks even more severe for the people who rely on these services.

Health infrastructure globally continued to be under strain from over 200 million reported COVID-19 cases. Armed conflicts intensified in several countries, including Ethiopia, the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt), and Myanmar. Insecurity increased across countries in the Sahel region, while political conflicts in Myanmar and Sudan destabilized these societies. The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan shifted the focus on conflict-related concerns for health providers there but only partially decreased the violence they experienced, while protracted conflicts in the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Sudan, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere continued.

The number of violent incidents against health care in some conflicts, such as those in Syria and Yemen, declined, although in both conflicts explosive weapons continued to be used in attacks on hospitals, and already weakened health systems were further damaged. However, in new and renewed conflicts in Ethiopia, the oPt, and Myanmar, many attacks on hospitals and health workers, and severe damage to or the destruction of health facilities were inflicted. In the DRC, Myanmar and Sudan, health workers were targeted and arrested following coups. The larger numbers of incidents in these countries underline the fact that attacks on health care are a common feature in many of today’s conflicts and that despite global commitments to protect health care as enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2286, health care in conflict-affected countries or regions needs to be better protected.

The armed conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, which began in November 2020, led to the wholesale destruction of much of Tigray’s health infrastructure and affected health care in other regions including Amhara and Afar. The 55 documented attacks across Ethiopia discussed in this report likely represent a severe undercount because of the difficulties of reporting in a region where access and communication have been restricted. Prior to the conflict, Tigray had over 1,000 health facilities, including two tertiary-care hospitals. In December 2021 a survey revealed that as a result of the violence, 79% of about 250 facilities surveyed were damaged and only 3% were fully functional. In the Amhara and Afar regions, the WHO reported that only 22% of facilities were fully functional.

In Myanmar the military coup of February 2021 triggered country-wide protests, led in part by members of the health community. More than 50,000 health workers went on strike and others helped to organize demonstrations as part of the Civil Disobedience Movement. The junta and its security forces retaliated brutally, arresting over 500 health workers in 2021 and raiding and sometimes occupying at least 118 public health facilities. The intensified conflict that followed continues to be characterized by regular attacks on health providers and restriction of access to health care.

In the fourth war in Gaza in just over a decade Israel’s explosive weapons destroyed or damaged at least 30 health facilities in just 11 days, further weakening a health system reeling from three prior wars. Restrictions on access to health care continued throughout the year in Gaza and the West Bank. In Afghanistan, fighting prior to the Taliban takeover includes violence inflicted on many health facilities and health workers. New restrictive policies imposed following the takeover and sanctions imposed on the new Taliban regime affected the functioning of health services.

Attacks on health care continued in long-standing conflicts such as Afghanistan, CAR, the DRC, Syria, and Yemen.

Several African conflicts were characterized by widespread violence perpetrated by multiple non-state armed groups. Kidnappings, ambushes, and looting of health facilities remained prevalent in wars in Burkina Faso, CAR, the DRC, Mali, Nigeria, South Sudan, and the Darfur and Kordofan regions of Sudan. Violence against health providers in the Sahel region increased in 2021 as insecurity spread across several countries.

Government repression also continued in the form of arrests of health workers in the DRC and Sudan. In Sudan a coup and subsequent protests led to dozens of instances of violence by security forces, including hospital raids and arrests and killings of health workers.

Attacks on health systems and obstruction of access to care, especially when combined with generalized insecurity from conflict, had widespread impacts on public health programs and population health in 2021. This included the interruption of vaccination programs against measles, polio, and other childhood vaccinations in Afghanistan, the DRC, Myanmar, South Sudan, and Yemen. Damage to health systems and facilities and attacks on public health interventions also led to setbacks in efforts to fight epidemic and endemic disease. Cholera outbreaks continued to occur in Yemen in 2021 and malaria was on the rise in conflict-affected regions of Nigeria. COVID-19 vaccination programs in Myanmar and elsewhere were stymied by threats and violence against health care workers.

In Ethiopia and Gaza, the destruction of health infrastructure in 2021 had a direct, immediate, and devastating impact on health systems. In Ethiopia half of all health workers in Tigray stopped working after the armed conflict began, while over 7,000 health workers were displaced. The blockade of Tigray weakened the health system, with some hospitals reporting that the supply of essential medications had plummeted to 20%. In Gaza damage inflicted by Israeli explosive weapons caused the closure of a trauma and burns clinic and laboratory, impacting the ability of survivors of violence to access treatment from bullet and shrapnel wounds. This highlights how the closure of a single specialist facility can have a significant longterm impact that will continue to affect many people’s lives.

Damage to and the destruction of health facilities cause many additional and avoidable deaths and longterm consequences for people who do not receive the care they need. Measuring the impact of conflict should take into account the additional death toll caused by attacks on health systems and personnel during the conflict. Such data is much more difficult to obtain than battle deaths and killings of civilians, and is therefore rarely included in general conflict assessments.

However, documenting and calling out these crimes and their wider impacts is a vital step in exposing and addressing impunity. Despite international efforts and commitments to protect essential health services, as reflected in the Geneva Conventions and the unanimous adoption of UNSCR 2286 six years ago, accountability for attacks of health care remains absent. While the adoption of the UN resolution represented a strong political commitment to protect the sanctity of health care in armed conflict, the only international prosecution for an attack on a hospital and its patients happened a quarter of a century ago as a result of the work of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. The international community is failing to take effective measures to prevent attacks or hold perpetrators accountable, and the lack of accountability is contributing to the trends documented in this report.

It is hoped that this report will make a contribution to our collective understanding of the significant additional costs caused by attacks on health care. Conflict parties need to be held accountable for such violations. Civilians cannot be properly protected if access to mental health services, public health measures against preventable diseases, and access to general care cannot be guaranteed.