14 Oct 2019

Unpacking Localization

Report
from International Council of Voluntary Agencies, Humanitarian Leadership Academy
Published on 09 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.85 MB)

In mid-2019, three years after the World Humanitarian Summit (WHS), the Grand Bargain and the Charter for Change, there are still widespread calls by non-government organizations (NGOs) to define localization and what it means to different stakeholders.

ICVA (International Council of Voluntary Agencies) has previously defined localization as ‘the process through which a diverse range of humanitarian actors are attempting, each in their own way, to ensure local and national actors are better engaged in the planning, delivery and accountability of humanitarian action, while still ensuring humanitarian needs can be met swiftly, effectively and in a principled manner’.

As with other similar definitions, by trying to be broad and inclusive of many viewpoints, it does not provide much of the detail of what localization really involves.

ICVA and the Humanitarian Leadership Academy have developed this paper to support local, national and international NGOs to ‘unpack’ localization in a constructive manner.

Localization is a product of a wide range of changes; particularly those related to the type of organizations that are leading or delivering humanitarian assistance, the ways in which these organizations are working and, the environments in which humanitarian action takes place.

To unpack localization, one approach is to consider it as the intersection of four subprocesses that are taking place simultaneously, in some cases working in parallel, in others working together or against each other.

These processes appear to be highly contextual; they are moving in different ways within regions, in different national or sub-national settings, and particularly between natural disaster, displacement or conflict settings.

‘Lack of clarity or a shared understanding of localization and the persistence of some core challenges have meant that humanitarian actors continue to contest how localization unfolds, even while agreeing almost universally on its importance’.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.