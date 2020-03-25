UNOPS pledges its support to help tackle the Coronavirus crisis

In the midst of a global health pandemic, United Nations teams around the world are supporting efforts to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). UNOPS stands ready to support efforts.

“We are all in this together. We must all work collaboratively to ensure that those most vulnerable are protected and that healthcare systems can cope during this crisis,” said UNOPS Executive Director Grete Faremo.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has stressed the importance of a coordinated approach to tackle the worldwide pandemic. Led by the World Health Organization, United Nations teams are playing a crucial role in health-related responses around the world while also helping to address social and economic issues stemming from COVID-19 mitigation measures.

''UNOPS is committed to working with UN family members, governments and other partners to support a wide range of COVID-19 response efforts – including emergency health procurement and implementing vital health infrastructure.''

Grete Faremo - Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director

Strengthening the capacity of healthcare services will be crucial for governments in the weeks and months ahead, despite major efforts being made to delay the spread of infection and reduce the demands on healthcare systems.

In Argentina, UNOPS is already supporting COVID-19 response efforts by helping to urgently procure 10 fully-equipped emergency modular hospitals, which will provide 836 extra inpatient therapy beds. One-third of the hospitals will be dedicated to intensive care units.

UNOPS is committed to supporting governments and partners with meeting their health infrastructure needs during the COVID-19 response. This includes rehabilitating medical and health facilities and establishing water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

“Our team of qualified advisors, architects, engineers, project managers and specialists is eager to help countries, where needed, to address their health-related infrastructure needs during this crisis,” said UNOPS Director of Implementation Practices and Standards, Nick O'Regan.

UNOPS also stands ready to support partners' emergency procurement needs through its global e-commerce solution, UN Web Buy Plus. This includes the supply of ambulances, transportable biosafety labs, mobile health clinics and prefabricated buildings that can be used as temporary health posts.