UNOOSA participates in ISDR Asia Platform Forum and Regional Consultative Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction Strategies

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) participated in two regional meetings organized by the United Nations Office for DisasterRisk Reduction (UNISDR) at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. The meetings discussed the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. The ISDR-Asia Partnership (IAP) Forum was convened on 11-12 December 2018 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok with the key objectives of sharing and reviewing progress in disaster risk reduction and, in particular, implementation of the Asia Regional Plan. This meeting was followed by the Regional Consultative Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction Strategies: Attaining the Sendai Framework Target ‘E’ on National and Local DRR Strategies, which took place 13-14 December 2018. The consultative workshop aimed to develop better understanding of how DRR strategies can be developed and leveraged as policy tools to manage disaster risk.

Mr. Shirish Ravan of UNOOSA/UN-SPIDER served as a panelist for a session on “Developing DRR Strategies: Risk Knowledge Applied". He shared experiences of UN-SPIDER in facilitating the generation of risk-information needed for disaster risk reduction strategy development and implementation. The presentation created awareness among participants and encouraged them to consider use of Earth observation and the services of UN-SPIDER in generating risk information needed for DRR strategy. UN-SPIDER will conduct a series of programmes at national, regional and international level in 2019 to contribute to implementation of Sendai Framework.