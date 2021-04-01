UNMAS Annual Report 2020

MESSAGE FROM THE SECRETARY-GENERAL

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is an efficient and effective undertaking that coordinates the United Nations response to explosive ordnance, and deploys teams to survey, clear and dispose of these deadly devices.

In any year, that work poses tremendous challenges. But 2020 was a year like no other. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNMAS quickly adapted its work to tackle dramatically changed circumstances. Despite the impacts of lockdowns, social distancing and overall societal upheaval, UNMAS delivered.

Thousands of explosives were found and destroyed; hundreds of thousands of square meters of land were made safe and put to productive use, and millions of people living in, or returning to, contaminated areas, were provided with explosive ordnance risk education, incorporating, in many cases, lifesaving World Health Organization COVID-19 prevention guidance.

This annual report provides a snapshot of the perseverance demonstrated across the United Nations system. Through its work in 2020, UNMAS continued to advance the Action for Peacekeeping initiative and support Member States in meeting their obligations under relevant international humanitarian, disarmament and human rights law. As an integral component of many peace operations, UNMAS also continued to protect host communities as well as peacekeepers.

This report is ultimately a testament of lives made safer and communities made more secure despite daunting and unprecedented challenges. I thank all our partners for helping to make this possible and look forward to continued collaboration to ensure the success of this crucial work.