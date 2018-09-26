26 Sep 2018

Uniting for every woman and every child

Report
from UNAIDS
Published on 26 Sep 2018 View Original

The health of women, children and adolescents is the cornerstone of public health. Healthy women and children create healthy societies and if adolescents are helped to realize their rights to health, well-being and education they become equipped to attain their full potential as adults. However, each year approximately 5.9 million children die before the age of five years and 289 000 women die in pregnancy and childbirth.

As part of the United Nations response to this crisis, the former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, launched an initiative during the 2010 United Nations Millennium Development Goals summit to save and improve the lives of millions of women, children and adolescents around the world.

The initiative, Every Woman Every Child, was an unprecedented global movement that mobilized action by governments, the private sector, academia and civil society to address the major health challenges facing women, children and adolescents. As part of its work, the movement put into action a Global Strategy for Women’s and Children’s Health, a road map to galvanize political leadership and resources and to create a powerful multistakeholder movement for health.

The technical work of the movement is done by the H6 partnership, currently chaired by UNAIDS, which puts to work the collective strengths of UNAIDS, the United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UN Women, the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group to operationalize the Global Strategy for Women’s and Children’s Health.

Today, spearheaded by the current United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, Every Woman Every Child is a multistakeholder platform that is saving millions of lives by placing women, children and adolescents at the centre of universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.

To highlight the need for continued political momentum around the movement, Every Woman Every Child held a high-level reception during the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America, to underscore the importance of commitment, action and accountability by high-profile global leaders and influencers.

At the 2010 launch, more than US$ 40 billion was pledged, with numerous partners making additional financial, policy and service delivery commitments. However, speakers at the event highlighted that more help is urgently needed.

They stressed that the international community must pledge additional commitments to take Every Woman Every Child past the tipping point, which, the organizers say, would save the lives of 16 million women and children, prevent 33 million unwanted pregnancies, end stunting in 88 million children and protect 120 million children from pneumonia.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.