The United States Continues Leadership in the Global COVID-19 Response with More Than $270 Million in Additional U.S. Foreign Assistance

MICHAEL R. POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE

For more than a half century, the United States has been the largest contributor to global health security and humanitarian assistance. Through the American people’s generosity and under the leadership of President Trump, the United States continues this outstanding record in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the announcement of more than $270 million in additional foreign assistance provided by Congress in supplemental funding specifically to respond to the outbreak.

This new funding will provide approximately $170 million in humanitarian aid to allow communities in some of the most at-risk countries to prepare for, and respond to the pandemic. At the same time, we are also providing more than $100 million to help governments, civil society, and the private sector prepare for, mitigate, and address second-order economic, civilian-security, stabilization, and governance impacts of COVID-19.

Today’s announcement brings the total global investment from the U.S. Government since the outbreak of COVID-19 to more than $775 million to date in health, humanitarian and economic assistance – specifically aimed at fighting the pandemic in more than 100 countries in every region of the world.

A healthier world means a healthier United States. Decades of smart and strategic foreign assistance has proven to mitigate further impact to Americans overseas and better protect Americans at home from further transmission across our borders.

The State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Department of Defense are working together as part of an All-of-America response to support health care, humanitarian assistance, and economic, security, and stabilization efforts worldwide with $2.4 billion in emergency supplemental funding allocated by Congress.

The United States is without peer as a humanitarian force for good. Together, Americans – separately from our government aid and contributions to multilateral institutions – have generously donated more than $3 billion to populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic around the world through private businesses, nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, and charitable organizations, in addition to what the U.S. Government has provided.

The United States welcomes high-quality, transparent contributions from other donors to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.