The United States Announces an Additional $5 Million for Education Cannot Wait

MORGAN ORTAGUS, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON

Today, the United States announced $5 million to support Education Cannot Wait during its High-Level Advocacy Discussion, “The Future of Education is Here for Those Left Furthest Behind,” a virtual meeting of global leaders, education experts, and young people on the margins of the 75th United Nations General Assembly. The United States has supported the Education Cannot Wait global fund since its inception to address the urgent education needs of millions of children in conflict and crisis situations. This latest announcement brings total U.S. support for this fund to $40.3 million since 2017.

More than half of the world’s refugee populations are children below the age of 18, and many will spend their entire childhoods in countries of asylum. Displaced children face heightened risks of abuse, violence, exploitation, and separation from their caregivers. The United States, through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, is providing this assistance to preserve safe spaces, allow access to information and other services, and lay the foundation for lifelong learning and hope for the future – needs highlighted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This support for Education Cannot Wait is part of longstanding U.S. leadership in humanitarian assistance and diplomacy that catalyzes international crisis responses and advocates for the world’s most vulnerable people. Investing in the lives of crisis-affected children, their families, and their communities promotes a more secure world for us all. The United States is proud to help lead the way in ensuring access to education in crisis responses and encourages even broader support for this initiative from other donors.