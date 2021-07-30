United States announces $305 million investment in the Global Partnership for Education

For Immediate Release

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

Today, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power announced the United States, through USAID, will invest $305 million in the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) over the next three years. The announcement was made virtually at the GPE Global Education Summit: Financing GPE 2021-2025 in London. The event was co-hosted by the United Kingdom and Kenya.

The announcement highlights USAID’s efforts to assist partner countries in building education systems back better as countries respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the height of school closures, COVID-19 disrupted the education of as many as 1.6 billion learners in 190 countries. Thankfully, that number has declined dramatically, yet over 31 million children still remain out of school — and many may never return to a classroom.

The United States’ investment in GPE will support the Partnership in continuing its work to strengthen global education systems and improve learning outcomes, particularly for the most marginalized groups –– including girls, the LGBTQ+ communities, and children with disabilities –– so all children can benefit from the transformative effects of education.

The pledge complements USAID’s bilateral programs in basic and higher education, worth $1 billion this year, and adds to our long history of creating better access to quality education, particularly for girls –– one of the most powerful forces for driving economic development, prosperity, and security.

For the latest updates on USAID’s development assistance in education visit USAID | Education and EducationLinks(link is external).