United In Science: High-level synthesis report of latest climate science information convened by the Science Advisory Group of the UN Climate Action Summit 2019

The United in Science Report has been created by the world’s leading climate science organizations who have joined forces to produce a unified assessment in preparation for the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

The report underlines the glaring and growing gaps between agreed on targets to tackle global warming and the actual reality, highlighting the urgency for the development and implementation of concrete commitments and actions. The current state of the planet, humanity’s response to date and the changes that are projected have been summarised in this landmark report.

The UN Environment Programme contributed two pages from its flagship report, The Emissions Gap Report, whose tenth edition is, released on 25 November. It assesses the latest scientific studies on current and estimated future greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting the gap of “where we are likely to be and where we need to be” and summarizes what is needed to get there.

Other contributing agencies include the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Global Atmosphere Watch, Global Carbon Project, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Future Earth, Earth League and the Global Framework for Climate Services.