22 Sep 2019

United In Science: High-level synthesis report of latest climate science information convened by the Science Advisory Group of the UN Climate Action Summit 2019

Report
from UN Environment Programme
Published on 22 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.99 MB)

The United in Science Report has been created by the world’s leading climate science organizations who have joined forces to produce a unified assessment in preparation for the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

The report underlines the glaring and growing gaps between agreed on targets to tackle global warming and the actual reality, highlighting the urgency for the development and implementation of concrete commitments and actions. The current state of the planet, humanity’s response to date and the changes that are projected have been summarised in this landmark report.

The UN Environment Programme contributed two pages from its flagship report, The Emissions Gap Report, whose tenth edition is, released on 25 November. It assesses the latest scientific studies on current and estimated future greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting the gap of “where we are likely to be and where we need to be” and summarizes what is needed to get there.

Other contributing agencies include the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Global Atmosphere Watch, Global Carbon Project, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Future Earth, Earth League and the Global Framework for Climate Services.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.