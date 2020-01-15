15 Jan 2020

United Nations University: Strategic Plan 2020–2024

Report
from United Nations University
Published on 15 Jan 2020
I. The UNU Strategic Plan 2020–2024

Rector David M. Malone was reappointed by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for a second five-year term as Rector of the United Nations University from 1 March 2018.

In his first term, Rector Malone, with the support of the UNU Council, launched a programme of systematic change at UNU aimed at re-aligning the University’s work programme to better respond to the policy needs of the United Nations and Member States. At the time, there was widespread recognition that UNU needed to become more responsive to the needs of its key stakeholders and better leverage its position as a neutral knowledge broker within the United Nations.

The results have been encouraging. By integrating policy considerations in the design and delivery of research and capacity development activities across UNU, the University has reached new audiences and through them, achieved more direct policy impact than ever before. This success has also led to greater demand. UNU is frequently sought out to partner in policymaking, including at the highest levels of the United Nations’ planning and policymaking offices, providing an objective evidence base that supports innovative policy ideas.

This new demand for UNU research and policy advice confirms the success of the previous strategic programme, as well as the need to focus on innovations that will ensure UNU can continue to deliver against a new, more ambitious set of expectations.

Over the next five years, UNU will remain focused on adding value to the key debates and policy initiatives concerning peace, development, and sustainability. Its community of international, impactoriented academics and communications specialists will be central to the success of this mission.

