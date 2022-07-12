United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability 2021 Annual Report

The United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability (UNU-IAS) is a leading research and teaching institute based in Tokyo, Japan. Its mission is to advance efforts towards a more sustainable future, through policy-oriented research and capacity development focused on sustainability. UNU-IAS serves the international community through valuable and innovative contributions to high-level policymaking and debates, addressing priority issues for the UN system. The activities of the institute are in three thematic areas: sustainable societies, natural capital and bio-diversity, and global change and resilience. UNU-IAS applies advanced research methodologies and innovative approaches to challenge conventional thinking and develop creative solutions to emerging issues of global concern in these areas. The institute’s research, education, and training combine expertise from a wide range of areas related to sustainability, and engage a global network of scholars and partner institutions. Through postgraduate teaching, UNU-IAS produces the policymakers and researchers of tomorrow, who will be at the forefront of global efforts for sustainability. The institute offers master’s and doctoral degrees, postdoctoral fellowships, and innovative short courses, in close collaboration with leading universities in Japan and other countries.