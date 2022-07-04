United Nations University: Annual Report 2021

Introduction

As a trusted knowledge partner within the United Nations system, United Nations University (UNU) connects diverse groups of international stakeholders to generate and share research with a broad spectrum of publics. UNU translates this research into evidencebased policy recommendations and delivers it to those who can drive positive change, thereby helping to ensure that policy works for people, locally and globally. The University further promotes knowledge creation and exchange through education and capacity building programmes.

The United Nations Secretary-General’s September report, Our Common Agenda, asserts that “one of the primary roles of the United Nations (UN) is as a source of reliable data and evidence”, and declares the need for an “acceleration of our efforts to produce and disseminate reliable and verified information”. This is precisely the role of UNU, which is mandated by its Charter (adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1973) to “devote its work to research into the pressing global problems of human survival, development and welfare that are the concern of the United Nations and its agencies”.

Thanks to the University’s “autonomy within the framework of the United Nations” and “academic freedom” (as stipulated by the UNU Charter), UNU has come to be recognised as an unbiased research institution and think tank that addresses important policy questions and is not afraid to challenge the status quo. Throughout its 46-year history, UNU has been a pioneer in developing knowledge and expertise that crosses traditional scientific boundaries, thereby reflecting the intertwined nature of global systems and issues, and has contributed to developing innovative research methodologies as well as better ways to assess human welfare and measure sustainable development.

Its unique dual identity as both a research/training institution and a trusted knowledge partner within the United Nations system enables UNU to serve as a bridge that links global research communities and international policymaking communities. UNU experts conduct interdisciplinary research, translate findings into evidence-based policy recommendations, and deliver those to policymakers and others who can drive positive change. Conversely, the University is also able to provide academic and research communities worldwide with insight into United Nations research needs and an opportunity to help shape policymaking in the UN.

Because UNU operates as a global network of institutes, each of which focuses on a specific set of topics, the University’s work spans many geographies across the Global South and North, thereby intersecting with a multitude of international and regional policy spaces and platforms, and covers a wide range of scientific and academic disciplines. In 2021, UNU’s research programme comprised 205 projects encompassing three broad themes: peace and security; social change and economic development; and environment, climate, and energy.

This annual report offers a broad overview of the thematic and geographic scope of UNU’s work, and its contributions to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); summarises the University’s knowledge-sharing activities and efforts to engage with and support the Global South; outlines the University’s contributions to mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic; and introduces the global UNU network — its structure, resources, and leadership.