United Nations University: Annual Report 2018

Introduction

The United Nations University (UNU) was established by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly as “an international community of scholars, engaged in research, postgraduate training and dissemination of knowledge”.

Given that our Charter mandate is to conduct “research into the pressing global problems of human survival, development and welfare”, it is not coincidental that our programme aligns closely with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and generally encompasses the full range of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our more than 600 highly skilled researchers and support personnel, working in more than a dozen institutes and programmes on five continents, are developing evidence–based solutions and advocating realistic policies that will enable the UN system and UN Member States to reach the targets encapsulated in the SDGs. And because our research programme is problem–focused rather than discipline–based, we are able to contribute particularly at the intersections of multiple SDGs.

UNU is, first and foremost, a network for problem– focused research on issues of peace and governance; global development and inclusion; and environment, climate, and energy. Our position within the UN system gives us a unique entry point to global debates, while the academic freedom guaranteed by the UNU Charter enables us to provide decision–makers with relevant, impartial, and accessible information. The overarching goal is to contribute to shaping sustainable development policies that will enable all individuals to live their lives in safety, freedom, decency, and good health — without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same.

UNU’s research findings are disseminated primarily through academic and policy publications (most of which are freely available online) and public events. In addition to promoting interaction amongst scientific and policy communities worldwide and with members of the general public building on emerging public policy issues, we also offer specialised training opportunities — including accredited postgraduate degree programmes — that help to equip tomorrow’s leaders with the academic foundations they will need to solve emerging global challenges.

This 2018 Annual Report presents a broad overview of the thematic and geographic scope of our work rather than an exhaustive inventory of our operations and achievements. For more information about the work of UNU, please consult our website (unu.edu).

To receive monthly updates (commentary, research, and news) from across the global UNU system, subscribe to our INSIGHTS newsletter (unu.edu/insights).