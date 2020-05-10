United Nations protocol on the provision of assistance to victims of sexual exploitation and abuse

1. Purpose

1.1 The Protocol aims to elaborate a common set of norms and standards based on existing frameworks to strengthen a coordinated, system-wide approach to the provision of assistance and support, which prioritizes the rights and dignity of victims, regardless of the affiliation of the alleged perpetrator.1 This approach is aligned with broader United Nations efforts to prevent and respond to sexual exploitation and abuse and takes into account established good practices to address gender-based violence.

1.2 Given the complex field settings in which the United Nations operates, often marked by conflict, violence and insecurity, humanitarian emergencies, human rights deficits and poverty and inequality, the victim-centred and system-wide approach to assistance and support elaborated in the Protocol is intended to be integrated into the Organization’s work to promote and protect human rights, contribute to peace and security and realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In particular, implementation of the Protocol is aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 5 on achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, including the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls in the public and private spheres. It is also aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 16 to end all forms of violence against children and promote peaceful and inclusive societies, including access to justice for all. The Protocol also contributes to implementation of the InterAgency Standing Committee Plan for Accelerating Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in Humanitarian Response at Country Level, which aims to provide prompt, quality assistance to all victims of sexual exploitation and abuse. 2